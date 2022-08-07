Stuttgart Diary: Meeting prostitutes and policemen in Germany

Sadly, the vaunted train system in Germany, which once boasted of clockwork precision, has collapsed. Delays are endemic and Germans were quick to advise not to take their trains for granted. Leave early and pray you reach your destination in time, they suggested. For someone born and brought up in Mumbai, the advice was initially amusing, a Mumbaikar being so used to late local trains. But not for long. The 9-Euro offer on the Regionalbahn was, therefore, for tourists who were not pressed for time. The penny dropped. For my return journey to Frankfurt, it was advised that I start 12 hours before the flight time. It was curious because usually the 148 kilometre distance is covered by trains in one and a half hours. Unlike the local trains in Mumbai, where both faster and slower trains have fixed fare, I soon discovered that the fare in ICE (Inter-City Express) trains between Stuttgart and Frankfurt could cost anywhere between 23 and 63 Euros.

The advice to start 12 hours early from Stuttgart turned out to be God-sent. The ICE train arrived 80 minutes behind schedule, prompting some passengers to board the train to Berlin instead. Just when I had started breathing easy after boarding the train, it inexplicably stopped. We had been in the train for 40 minutes or so. There was no announcement and after an hour when the announcement was made, it was in German. My fellow passengers were of no help as they shrugged and indicated that they couldn’t communicate in English. It was after we reached Frankfurt, after a two-hour stoppage, that I finally had the answer. The sweet lady ticket inspector apologised and informed that a child had been molested in the train and the train had to stop for the local police to arrive and take the culprit away!