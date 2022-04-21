Sudden rise in temperature worries apple growers in Kashmir

An unusual rise in temperature and protracted dry weather conditions have left apple growers a worried lot across Kashmir.

The growers fear a decline in yield and quality of the fruit if the current weather conditions persist for long.

An increase in temperature in the month of March has advanced the apple bloom by two to three weeks.

Mohammad Ashraf Wani, a fruit grower and former presiden,t Fruit Mandi Shopian said that the unprecedented warm weather conditions have spurred the apple bloom by at least 10 to 15 days in Shopian district.

"The early flowering was witnessed in the upper reaches of the district too", Wani said.

According to Wani, if the dry weather conditions persist, it will have a damaging effect on the production.