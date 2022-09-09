Suicides a public health emergency now

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, last week published the national suicide data for 2021. The NCRB should be commended for publishing this data quickly, given all the pandemic-related restrictions that have affected functioning of many organizations.

Unfortunately, the suicide data for 2021 makes for very grim reading. Suicides in India increased by 7.2% in 2021 in absolute numbers and the suicide rate increased by 6.2%. This is extremely worrying as this increase comes after 10% increase in suicides and an 8.7% increase in the suicide rate in 2020.

To put this in context, suicides steadily reduced from 135,585 suicides in 2011 to 129,887 in 2017 and the suicide rate decreased from 11.2 in 2011 to 9.9 in 2017. However, since then, suicides have steadily increased by 26% in four years, with nearly 18% of this increase happening in the past two years (2020 and 2021). India’s suicide rate for 2021 is at 12 ((calculated per lakh of population), which is higher than the rate of 11.2 in 2011.

We also know from research studies in the past 15 years, that NCRB data under-estimates the real number of suicides by 30% to 100%, so real number of suicides in India is likely to be significantly higher than the NCRB number.

There are three population sub-groups where the data is particularly worrying. The first group is children under 18 years. Suicides in children increased by 18.5% in 2020, the pandemic year (when total suicides increased by 8%). In 2021, fortunately suicides in children have decreased by approximately 6% but continue to remain above 10,000 suicides per year. This is the only age group where girls outnumber the boys in suicide deaths for past many years (in other age groups, men outnumber women by a wide margin).

We need to understand why such a high number of children are dying by suicides each year and what can be done to reduce suicides in children. It would be tempting to blame this entirely on exam failures, but the data shows that exam failures barely account for 10% of children suicides and the vast majority of children’s suicides are attributed to ‘family problems’.