Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri as Dy CM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were present at the oath-taking ceremony
Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at the historic Ridge on Sunday in the presence of senior party leaders.
Congress leader and former leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as the deputy chief minister of the hill state.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot were present at the oath-taking ceremony.
Watch the video here:
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular