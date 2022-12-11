India

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri as Dy CM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were present at the oath-taking ceremony

Sukhwinder Sukhu (right) taking oath as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday
Sukhwinder Sukhu (right) taking oath as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday
user

NH Web Desk

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at the historic Ridge on Sunday in the presence of senior party leaders.

Congress leader and former leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as the deputy chief minister of the hill state.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri as Dy CM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x