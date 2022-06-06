Superstores in Arab states remove Indian products

Amidst widespread anger over the blasphemous statements made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, some disturbing reports said superstores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Arab states are removing Indian products.

"Superstores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain remove Indian products after insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) by Indian PM Modi's close aide", South Asia Index tweeted a little while ago.

Concerning reports coming from few Middle Eastern countries also said some Arab employers have asked Indian workers to leave their job.

“Arabs have started removing Indian (Hindu) workers after the insult to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by BJP leaders in India”, South Asian Journal wrote in a tweet.

Along with its tweet, the Journal also tagged a Twitter post by an Arab citizen that said:

“An Indian (carpenter), whose religion is Modi’s, is working under my sponsorship. He is on vacation. I told him that I do not want him to return because of the abuse of our Messenger (may peace be upon him) (sic).”

The Journal also shared a video that showed storekeepers covering the Indian products kept on racks.

National Herald did not independently verify the video and Twitter posts.