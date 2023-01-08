Supreme Court concludes its first 'hackathon'

The Supreme Court on Saturday concluded its first 'hackathon' event to identify innovative ideas and explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing process -- from filing to listing -- of judicial matters.

The event was part of the process to enhance the organisational practices and usher in reforms in the Registry and saw the participation of members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Members of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-record Association, officers of the Registry and other stakeholders.

Suggestions and innovative ideas were invited online from the stakeholders and duty holders.

"Suggestions received during Hackathon touched upon refining the current operational framework relating to filing and listing and leveraging technology at various levels of processing judicial files in the Supreme Court of India," a release said.