Supreme Court dismisses 'publicity interest litigation' on Taj Mahal

The high court had, on May 12, said petitioner Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ayodhya unit, had failed to point out which of his legal or constitutional rights were being infringed.



It had also pulled up the petitioner's lawyer for filing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in a "casual" manner and said it could not pass an order under Article 226 of the Constitution in the matter.



The article empowers a high court to issue orders or writs to any person or authority in the area under its jurisdiction to enforce fundamental rights.