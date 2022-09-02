Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad

According to the report in Bar and Bench, The bench noted that Teesta has been in custody for two months and the investigative machinery has had the advantage of custodial interrogation for a period of seven days. The bench also noted that the offences alleged against Teesta pertain to the year 2002 and at best, the concerned documents were sought to be presented till 2012.

Thus, it was of the view that the essential ingredients of the investigation, including custodial interrogation, having been completed, the matter assume a complexion where the relief of interim bail was evidently made out.

"In our view, the appellant is entitled to the release on interim bail. It must be stated that as argued by Solicitor General the matter is still pending consideration before High Court. We are therefore not considering whether appellant be released on bail or not. That issue is to be considered by the High Court. We are considering only from the standpoint whether the custody of the appellant must be insisted upon during the consideration of matter.

We have considered the matter only from the standpoint of interim bail and we shall not be taken to have expressed anything on the merits of the submission advanced on behalf of the appellant. The entire matter on merits shall be considered by the High Court independently and uninfluenced by any observations made by this court.

It is clarified that the order passed considering facts including that she is a lady and shall not be used by other accused and submissions of other accused be considered purely on their merits," reported Bar and Bench.

