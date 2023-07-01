Supreme Court grants Teesta Setalvad interim bail; stays Gujarat HC order

A three-judge bench granted Teesta Setalvad interim bail for a week in order to allow her to file her submission and stayed the Gujarat High Court order.

The Supreme Court three-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta granted Teesta Setalvad interim bail for a week and noted that the case would be posted before a regular bench.

The bench said that the Supreme Court registry will obtain orders from the CJI for listing bail plea of Setalvad before appropriate bench.

The bench noted that they were not inclined to go into the merits of the matter. "In that view of the matter, without considering anything on merits of the matter, finding that the learned Single Judge was not correct in granting even some protection, we grant stay of the impugned order passed by the High Court for a period of one week from today," stated the order.

The bench, which heard the case at 9.15pm, questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as to what the urgency was in the case that Setalvad couldn’t be given a few days before surrendering so that she could approach the appropriate court. Mehta alleged that Setalvad was misusing the law and had allegedly fabricated the case.

The bench noted that normally they would not have considered this request, but the earlier bench led by the then CJI UU Lalit had taken into account the fact that the petitioner was a woman who was entitled to special protection under Section 437 of the CrPC.

"We find that, taking into consideration this fact, the learned Single Judge ought to have granted at least some protection so that the petitioner has sufficient time to challenge the order passed by the learned Single Judge before this Court," observed the bench in its order.