Supreme Court must take up petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370, pleas in other vital matters

The Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, has stated in court that he would consider resuming the hearing of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of two Union Territories by dismantling the state of Jammu & Kashmir in July, after the summer vacations.

He said this in response to a request from senior lawyers for an early hearing of the case. He further said that since one of the judges in the five-member bench hearing the case had retired, it would be necessary to recast the bench.

If the hearing is to resume in July, it would also mean that the CJI who is heading the five-member bench may also have to be substituted with another judge, as he is set to retire on August 26. So, what this means is that the interminable delay in the case continues.

It was on August 5, 2019 that the presidential orders on Jammu & Kashmir were issued. Since then, two years and nine months have elapsed.

In this period, the Central government has moved to bring about changes on the ground by implementing various measures and enacting new laws. The delimitation of constituencies for a truncated assembly under the Union Territory has been more or less completed.