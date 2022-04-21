Supreme Court orders no demolition in Jahangirpuri for another two weeks; maintains status quo

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Dushyant Dave told the Court that the case involved far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance.

Dave stated that a particular section of society was being targeted through the demolition drive. "They (NDMC) knew we will mention at 10.30 am (on Wednesday) and that is why demolition began at 9 am. They continued even after the status quo order was passed. This affects rule of law and there will be no democracy left," said Dave.

He went on to point out how immense migration to Delhi had effected changes beyond what the Delhi Master Plan envisioned. "There are 731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi with lakhs of people and you pick up one colony because you target one community," said Dave before the bench.

He argued that if the MCD wanted to act against unauthorised constructions, they must go to Sainik Farms or Golf Links where every second home is an encroachment. "You don't want to touch them, but target the poor people," highlighted Dave.

Dave reiterated that the isn’t issue wasn't confined to Jahangirpuri. "It's on social fibre of this country. If this is allowed there will be no rule of law left. How is this President of BJP writes and asks to start demolition and they start?," asked Dave.

Justice Rao asked if it was a matter of "national importance" as it was only confined to an area in Delhi. Dave said that it has become a "State policy" now that after every riots, a particular section of the society is targeted using bulldozers. "How is it that bulldozers have become an instrument of state policy?", he asked.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal underscored that what was happening is that the state is associating Muslims with encroachment. Responding to this, Justice Rao asked if no Hindu properties were demolished. Sibal said he wanted a stay of all demolitions in the country. Justice Rao said the court can't stay all demolitions in the country.

On Wednesday, a bench led the Chief Justice of India had ordered status quo on demolitions at Jhangirpuri until further orders after an urgent mention was made by Dave and Sanjay Hegde.