Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Karnataka's hijab ban today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the Karnataka government's February 5 order, prohibiting wearing of hijab inside classrooms in pre-university colleges.

According to the apex court website, the bench will pronounce the judgment on October 13.

After 10 days of marathon hearings, on September 22, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved their judgment after hearing arguments from the counsel representing the state government, teachers, and the petitioners, who moved the apex court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.