Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections

In a powerful dissent, Justice Ravindra Bhat highlighted that the Indian Constitution does not permit exclusion and this amendment undermines the fabric of social justice, and thereby its basic structure. CJI Lalit stated he agreed with Justice Bhat’s observations in its entirety.

"Economic destitution, economic backwardness is backbone of this amendment and on this account amendment is constitutionally indefeasible. However, excluding the classes such as SC/ST, OBC is not constitutionally permissible," held Bhat. This amendment is discriminatory as it excludes the poor amongst the SC/ST/OBC from economically backward classes.

He highlighted that this amendment gives people the impression that the social and backward classes benefitting from reservations are somehow better placed. Most of the poor belong to classes mentioned in 16(4) and 16(1).

“This court has held that 16(1) and 16(4) are facets of same equality principle. What is described as benefits cannot be understood as free pass, it is a compensatory mechanism to reparate. Permitting breach of 50 per cent would result in compartmentalisation. The fraternity principle is deeply embedded (in the Constitution),” observed Bhat.

Article 16(1) states that there will be equality of opportunity in matters of public employment, while Article 16 (4) underscores that nothing in Article 16(1) will prevent the state from making any provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens.