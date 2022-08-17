Supreme Court’s verdict in ‘freebies’ case may significantly influence course of electoral politics

The ongoing ‘freebies’ case in the Supreme Court of India has reached an interesting stage, with the DMK seeking to be made a party into it. It clearly indicated that the presumption on which ‘freebies’ are understood would decide its fate in favour of the Centre or states, the rich or the poor, and the real objectives expressed in the Preamble of the Constitution and its several provisions.

DMK has challenged the very presumption of ‘freebies’ under which the Centre led by Modi government has labelled by it the welfare schemes introduced by the state governments alone.

Even as PM Narendra Modi has criticized other political parties in opposition-ruled states for their ‘welfare schemes’ as ‘freebies’ for a long time, the opposition has questioned him why his ‘welfare and other promotion schemes’ should not fall in this category?

DMK has pointed out that the Centre’s ‘tax holidays’ to foreign companies, waiver of bad loans of influential industrialists and granting of crucial contracts to favoured conglomerates should be put in the same bracket as ‘freebies’.

DMK has put the matter on record in the Supreme Court and said that there was no “straight-jacket formula” to decipher which scheme deserves to be termed as ‘freebies’. The Constitution of India empowers not only the Centre but also the States to promulgate welfare schemes, and the term ‘freebies’ cannot be interpreted to restrict States, the DMK has said.

“Such schemes have been introduced in order to provide basic necessities which poor households cannot afford. They cannot be imputed to be luxuries. Schemes such as free electricity can have a multi-dimensional effect on a poor household,” it added.