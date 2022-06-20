Supriya Shrinate, a former journalist, appointed chairperson of Congress social media and digital platforms

The Congress has appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department, in place of Rohan Gupta who has been appointed as party spokesperson with immediate effect.

“Congress president has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as chairperson, Social media and digital platforms in the new Communications department with immediate effect,” an official statement from the party said.

“The party appreciates the contribution of Rohan Gupta, the outgoing chairman, social media department. Rohan Gupta has been appointed as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect,” the statement also said.

The Congress has revamped its communications department by appointing Jairam Ramesh as its general secretary in-charge. It has also appointed Pawan Khera as chairman of media and publicity in the communications department.

It may be recalled that during the Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ held recently, the Congress had decided to strengthen its communications wing to help improve its connect with people.

The communications department will have the social media and digital platforms under its ambit, as well as communication wings of the party across all states to ensure better coordination.

Shrinate worked for 18 years as a journalist in the print and electronic media. In 2001, she began her career with India Today TV channel as a Special Correspondent. In 2004, she joined NDTV as an Assistant Editor. In 2008, she joined ET Now as Chief Editor - News. She was named Policy Editor and Executive Editor for ET Now the same year.

In 2019, she resigned from her post as Executive Editor in ET Now to contest 2019 Indian general election as a Congress candidate, contesting from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Later the same year, she was appointed as AICC spokesperson, and widely participated in TV debates.

She was a star campaigner of the Congress in the UP Assembly elections held in 2022.