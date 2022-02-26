Suspended from BJP for calling Gandhi 'father of Pakistan, IIMC Amravati director booked for harassing faculty

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) campus at Amravati is agog following the police registering a case against regional director Anil Kumar Saumitra under Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

A former BJP Bhopal spokesperson, Saumitra had apparently been suspended from the party after calling Mahatma Gandhi the father of Pakistan. He was then quietly rehabilitated as regional director of IIMC, a premier institution set up by the Union Government to train Indians and several other countries in journalism and communication, at Amravati. The western regional centre opened in 2011 and conducts one-year PG Diploma courses in English and Marathi journalism.

The FIR was registered after Vinay Sonule, an assistant professor at the institute on contract since 2019, filed a complaint of harassment and humiliation against the director earlier this month.

The regional director has courted controversy by allegedly not engaging classes. “He never delivered a lecture for either EJ or MJ students though he is the course director. He doesn’t have fluency over any of the two languages. He is not easily accessible to us either. He has divided students and allows only his favourites to enter his cabin,” complained one of the students.