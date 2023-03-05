India

Swara-Fahad’s Wedding Invite Is A Work Of Art

Swara Bhaskar and her newly wedded husband Fahad Ahmad are all set for two days of celebrations in Delhi

Subhash K Jha

After  a flash-wedding announcement on  February 16 which left even the close friends of the feisty actress (including me ) surprised, Swara Bhaskar and her newly wedded husband Fahad Ahmad are all set for two days of celebrations in Delhi.

I have just received the invitation and the card, designed by Prateeq and illustrated by Anupam Arunachalam is a work of art. It shows the couple  and their cat gazing out of their window at a sprawling stretch of Indians dressed in  red, green  and saffron,  sloganeering on secularism. One of  the banners on the art design reads, ‘Love Is The Greatest Revolution.’ In  the background  there is a movie theatre playing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Quite evidently a profusion of thought has gone into the ad design, as it represents the couple’s sentiments, political and emotional, on their union.

The wedding festivities in Delhi stretching into two days includes a Qawwali night on 15 March and a wedding reception on 16 March.

We wish the couple a whole lifetime of blissful togetherness.


