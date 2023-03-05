Swara-Fahad’s Wedding Invite Is A Work Of Art

After a flash-wedding announcement on February 16 which left even the close friends of the feisty actress (including me ) surprised, Swara Bhaskar and her newly wedded husband Fahad Ahmad are all set for two days of celebrations in Delhi.

I have just received the invitation and the card, designed by Prateeq and illustrated by Anupam Arunachalam is a work of art. It shows the couple and their cat gazing out of their window at a sprawling stretch of Indians dressed in red, green and saffron, sloganeering on secularism. One of the banners on the art design reads, ‘Love Is The Greatest Revolution.’ In the background there is a movie theatre playing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.