Swiggy gets called 'Hinduphobic' over a Holi billboard

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, on Tuesday became embroiled in allegations of Hinduphobia over a controversial billboard.

The billboard features eggs and reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”

The billboard suggests that eggs must be used for consumption and not to smash over someone’s head.

The advertisement has become viral on Twitter along with the hashtag #HinduPhobicSwiggy. Users have said that they should be allowed to celebrate Holi the way they want to.

A user tagged Swiggy and wrote, “Did you put up the same billboard during Eid, asking Muslims to refrain from slaughtering goats or during Christmas urging Christians to not cut down trees? Keep your Hinduphobia out of our festivals and let us celebrate Holi the way we want.”