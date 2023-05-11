Taiwanese company ASUS rejigs India leadership team

"We are dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience and developing a strong brand that resonates with the varied usage needs of our consumers. With our relentless pursuit of excellence and a highly skilled team, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries and exceed expectations," he added.



Eric Ou has 23 years of rich experience in ASUS across different territories and functions and has played a pivotal role in building the brand share to the market dominator position in the respective regions, the company said.