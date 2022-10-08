Take cognizance of Sisodia's 'baseless' letter: Delhi L-G tells Kejriwal

Elaborating on the total 11 issue, Saxena underlined in his letter that "all these works are directly related to you and the departments under you. Sadly, instead of taking satisfactory action or giving proper answers on all these issues, you and your party members have resorted to every such means to level highly objectionable, unsubstantiated and false allegations against the person who brought out the mistakes and shortcomings so that the attention could be diverted from the issues".



"In the same series, I have immediately addressed the allegations levelled against the MCD by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and your other colleagues in the matter of toll tax. Taking cognizance, a detailed report was called for from the concerned officers on the facts related to this matter. It is learned from perusal of the factual report summoned by me that for non-deposit of amount in time, the corporation has cancelled the contract by taking action against the agency as per rules. Necessary action is also being taken to recover the pending dues against the agency. It has also been informed that many cases related to this matter are pending in the Supreme Court, High Court, Delhi, High Court, Bombay, National Company Law Tribunal and District Court, Tis Hazari, Delhi.



"I would like to reiterate that I or the people of Delhi have not yet received any satisfactory reply from you on the matters relating to the lives of common people. I hope that you will accept this message of mine in true sense, as the 'Letter of Duty', which you are calling the 'Love Letter' from the Guardian of Delhi, and will imbibe the expressions and advice indicated and implied in it. In the end I would like to reiterate that my commitment is only and only towards the Constitution of India and the people of Delhi and I will continue to work with this inspiration," he concluded.