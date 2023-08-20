Tamil Nadu: CM's son leads statewide hunger strike against NEET

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday assured all efforts to ensure NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, as his son and cabinet minister Udhayanidhi led the party's state-wide hunger strike demanding the abolition of the test.

The DMK will not stop till Tamil Nadu got exemption from the central qualifying test, Stalin said.

The CM's remarks at a wedding coincided with his party's agitation seeking to do away with the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

Stalin also took a swipe at TN Governor RN Ravi for his recent remarks that he would never sign in favour of the state's anti-NEET bill, saying the matter was now with the President and that the Governor's job was only that of a "postman," who has to send to the Rashtrapathi Bhavan matters taken up by the state Assembly.

The ruling party hunger strike was held all through Tamil Nadu except in Madurai where the AIADMK is holding a massive state conference today. It will be now held on August 23.