Tamil Nadu govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala for circumstances leading to Jaya's death
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday tabled in Assembly the reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi in the state.
The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister's confidante, "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The panel also has named others alongwith Sasikala.
The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters --that claimed 13 lives-- has blamed the police authorities.
The report was shared on Tuesday in the Tamil Nadu assembly by the government. It says that the top bureaucrat at the time of Ms Jayalalithaa's death, Chief Secretary Dr Rama Mohana Rao, is guilty of criminal actions. The report also makes strong observations against then Health Minister Vijaya Baskar and says Apollo Chairman Dr Pratap Reddy gave false statements on Jayalalithaa's condition.
Her closest aide, VK Sasikala, lived with her for decades. In 2017, Sasikala was arrested on charges of corruption after Jayalalithaa had died following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused. Sasikala was released from prison in neighbouring Karnataka four years later and an attempt by her to take charge of the AIADMK was thwarted.
Among the witnesses who testified for the committee are AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, Ms Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, who said the politician died in mysterious circumstances, and Sasikala, who filed a written statement. Apollo Hospital doctors testified on the treatment that was provided through video conference with specialists at Delhi's AIIMS, who were asked by the Supreme Court to review the matter.