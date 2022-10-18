Tamil Nadu govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala for circumstances leading to Jaya's death

Her closest aide, VK Sasikala, lived with her for decades. In 2017, Sasikala was arrested on charges of corruption after Jayalalithaa had died following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused. Sasikala was released from prison in neighbouring Karnataka four years later and an attempt by her to take charge of the AIADMK was thwarted.

Among the witnesses who testified for the committee are AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, Ms Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, who said the politician died in mysterious circumstances, and Sasikala, who filed a written statement. Apollo Hospital doctors testified on the treatment that was provided through video conference with specialists at Delhi's AIIMS, who were asked by the Supreme Court to review the matter.