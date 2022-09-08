Tamil Nadu students score lowest in basic numeracy; Assam, Gujarat next: NCERT study

In numeracy, students were tasked with the identification of numbers, addition, and subtraction, etc.



Overall, 11 per cent of the respondents could not complete the most basic grade-level tasks, while 37 per cent partially completed basic grade-level tasks, and 42 per cent successfully completed the task.



Only 10 per cent were found to have developed superior skills.



The Ministry of Education launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat in July 2021 as a national mission to enable all children at the end of Class 3 to attain foundational skills by the year 2026-2027.



To strengthen the children's foundational literacy and numeracy', a large-scale foundational learning study' was started jointly by the ministry and NCERT in March 2022.



According to this study, the majority, 52 per cent, of the students fall in the scoring range of 70 and above, 40 per cent are in the 70-83 Score Points, which signifies that these children they can successfully complete the most basic grade-level tasks .



Ten per cent fall in the top category of 84 and above, which means they with their superior knowledge and skill can complete complex grade level tasks .



Select samples of children from Class 3 were assessed by a test administrator in a one-on-one setting where each child responded to a set of questions administered orally.



The test included number identification, number discrimination, addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication, fractions, identifying patterns comprising numbers and shapes.