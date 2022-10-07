Tata Group announces plan to expand footprint in Rajasthan

The Tata Group of industries has announced plans to expand its footprint in Rajasthan.

Tata Power, India’s largest integrated utility, announced during the ongoing Invest Rajasthan summit in Jaipur about plans to develop up to 8000 MW of utility-scale projects, 1000 MW of solar rooftops, and 1,50,000 solar pumps in the next five years in the state.

Pravir Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said the company, along with its fully-owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar, will expand its presence in Rajasthan to generate clean energy through solar power. The company currently employs more than 4500 people in the state, and its new projects will generate employment for more than 6000-8000 people in the next five years.

“Both in terms of potential and what has been done so far, Rajasthan has today emerged as a role model to produce green energy through solar power. I am happy to be here in ‘Invest Rajasthan’ summit. With its already strong footprint in the state, Tata Power is fully poised to make Rajasthan future-ready and realise its full potential and emerge as a Green Power House of the country. We will continue to build on all three businesses – EPC, Solar Pump, and Solar Rooftop, to the benefit of farmers, industries, and common citizens of this frontier state,” Sinha said.

“Rajasthan is an important state for Tata Power’s renewable business. The company presently has a portfolio of 4939 MWp. Till date, Tata Power has commissioned 2,066 MW in Rajasthan and around 2,873 MW capacity of solar projects under construction in the state will be completed in the next 12-24 months,” he added.

Tata Power plans to have a renewable power portfolio of 10,000 MW in the state in next five years.

TP Ajmer Distribution Ltd, a unit of Tata Power, has completed 5 years of operations and has enhanced the consumer experience in Ajmer.

With respect to solar pumps, Tata Power plans to set up around 1,50,000 pumps in next five years in the state. The company has so far installed nearly 21,600 solar pumps in Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jalore and Bikaner.

The company has been doing extensive work for industrial belts like marble, granite and stone crushing etc in Rajasthan located in regions like Ajmer, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Jalore and Makrana.

Through its various rooftop offerings, it has installed over 20 MW of rooftops for these industries. These installations have resulted in cumulative savings of about Rs 20 crore annually for these industrial customers.

Tata Power is also working towards setting up a robust EV charging infrastructure in the state to enable the electric vehicle owners to ply their vehicles on the highways. The first such charging station will come up on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway.