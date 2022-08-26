Tax breaks given to corporates by Modi govt led to severe resource crunch for ministries

What if the government had not announced the tax cut? It is known now that despite the pandemic which resulted in slowing down production and actually reduced employment, corporate profits did not go down. The profits actually increased against all odds and the personal wealth of Indian dollar billionaires went through the roof. The number of dollar billionaires also went up from 134 in 2019 to 177 in 2021.

Arguably, therefore, there was no justification for the corporate tax cut by way of incentives in the hope that it would boost investment, production and employment. It merely helped rich corporates become richer.

Ironically, the tax cut was announced even as the government was complaining of resource constraints. Less than adequate allocations were made for important welfare schemes and some of the social sector expenditures were actually reduced.

With the PM waxing eloquent on freebies and the ‘revadi’ culture, it needs to be asked how the government would classify the corporate tax cut given on a platter. What is evident, however, is that this amount would have substantially helped augment the budget of important ministries and welfare schemes.

A rough calculation shows that the allocations of as many as 20 ministries and departments could have been doubled if the corporate tax had been collected at the old and existing rates.

In the table, the expenditure data has been taken from the expenditure profile for two years provided by the Budget Division of the Ministry of Finance.