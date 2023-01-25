Technology a powerful tool in legal system to improve efficiency, accessibility: CJI Chandrachud

Chandrachud added that instead of holding these projects close to “our heart in the Supreme Court”, he thinks the important need of the hour is for us to open up to new ideas, and the ideas which are given by the young judges of the high court are mind boggling.

“…the kind of input, which I get from younger judges of the high courts from across India, really is a cause for great optimism for the future of the Indian judiciary,” the CJI said.

He further said the IT resolution constitutes a resource which has changed the way we work together and envisage the justice delivery mechanism.

Chandrachud said technological innovations by the judicial system should be designed to meet the needs of all its users – judges, court staff, lawyers, litigants, community leaders, researchers and the public at large.

“Technology has become a powerful tool in the legal system in improving efficiency, accessibility and accuracy in the administration of justice. However, the success of any initiative and innovation, whether in law or in technology depends on the ability to collaborate with stakeholders and incorporate critical feedback of those who will be using it,” the CJI said.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the Delhi High Court, the chairman of the IT committee of the high court, said the e-software was a significant step as with this a person while sitting at home or office can inspect the entire case file electronically which can be saved like in PDF form.

He said the Delhi High Court has decided it will not start live streaming till they have the requisite wherewithal.

Justice Chandrachud said the district judiciary plays a crucial role in ensuring access to justice for citizens of grassroots and e-inspection of judicial records at the district level would reduce the dependence on physical document handling and allow to move beyond the constraints of space.

He also spoke about the initiatives taken by him since he took over as the CJI on November 9, 2022.