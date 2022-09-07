Tejashwi conducts surprise checks at govt hospitals; finds PMCH head preparing to sleep during check

Doctors at government hospitals in the Bihar capital were left in a daze when they realised that a young man knocking at their doors past midnight was none other than Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.



The young leader spent the day, on Tuesday, demonstrating that he was very much in charge of the administration while his boss Nitish Kumar was away in Delhi to do some political heavy lifting.



Yadav holds key portfolios like health, road construction and urban development and he has proudly announced on his Twitter handle his "pahal" (initiative) to end the strike by Patna Municipal Corporation sweepers which has, in the past few days, buried the city's streets under heaps of trash.

According to a report by NDTV, Yadav visited PMCH on Wednesday to see for himself the condition of government hospitals in the city ahead of a meeting with senior health officials

According to the report, visuals showed an unclaimed body lying in the corridor instead of being shifted to the mortuary and stray animals roaming in the hospital.

After pointing out several irregularities, he visited the Superintendent's office. As the guard opened the door amid queries whether the Superintendent has been sleeping, he was found surprised to see Mr Yadav, who is also the state health minister.