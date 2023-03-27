Tejashwi Yadav becomes father, RJD celebrates

Jubilations erupted in the RJD camp on Monday as news spread that Tejashwi Yadav, the party's de facto leader and the deputy chief minister of Bihar, has become a father.

Yadav, who has stayed back in Delhi by the side of his wife Rajshree after an interrogation by the CBI last weekend, broke the news on his Twitter handle and also shared a picture of himself holding the baby girl.

Yadav was on March 25 quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for more than eight hours, while the Enforcement Directorate questioned his MP sister Misa Bharti for over six hours, in connection with the railways land-for-jobs scam case.