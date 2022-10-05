Telangana Rashtra Samithi now becomes Bharat Rashtra Samithi

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting in Hyderabad, party sources said. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

The party also communicated the change in the name of the party and amendment to the party constitution to the Election Commission of India.



In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India, TRS general secretary communicated that the general body meeting passed a resolution to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. "To that effect, necessary amendments to the party Constitution have also made in the same meeting," reads the letter.



The participants hailed the announcement with slogans 'Desh ka netha KCR' and 'BRS Zindabad' and 'KCR Long live'.



A total of 283 delegates including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, district party presidents and chairpersons of corporations attended the meeting.