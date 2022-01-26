Ten years before 1971 the Indian Prime Minister defied the United States

By the end of 1956, the Indian government had reached an impasse on Goa. Nehru was determined that “India, though very angry, should act with responsibility and wisdom”. But what such action should be was not clear and the whole policy had obviously to be reconsidered after the elections that were due in the beginning of 1957. But till 1959, there was hardly any advance except the prime minister asserting time and again that Goa was part of India and bound to come to India, but he did not spell out how this would be made possible.

Though he counselled patience and pointed out the “unwisdom of any resort to force”, Nehru never ruled out the possibility of circumstances arising which might compel armed intervention. A few days later he moved even closer to the possible use of force by stating that “the Portuguese were pushing the government of India into thinking afresh and adopting other than peaceful methods to solve the problem”.

Though US President John F. Kennedy believed that India had a legitimate case in Goa and the American government was totally opposed to colonialism, he was against the use of force by the Indian government. Sensing this Nehru tactfully avoided discussing Goa with Kennedy during his visit to the USA in November 1961. He even side stepped the issue with British PM Harold Macmillan and declined to promise him that India would not in any circumstances resort to the use of force. The American Ambassador Kenneth Galbraith who was in regular touch with Nehru after the latter’s return from Washington, got the impression that the Indian Prime Minister appeared to have changed his mind and was preparing for military intervention. He warned Kennedy, who wrote to Nehru expressing his general concern at the use of force in Goa. The letter reached PM’s Office on December 16.

Later in the day the US government came up with a fresh proposal, conveyed through Galbraith, that India “should postpone action for six months to enable the government of United States, and perhaps other countries, to help solve this problem”. It was too late. Nehru had made up his mind, and on December 17, Indian troops moved into Goa and, within 26 hours, made it a part of India, after 400 years of colonialism.