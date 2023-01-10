Terror attack in Dhangri in J-K: Three families lose breadwinners

Terrorists who swooped on Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and fired indiscriminately at local residents snatched three families of their breadwinners.

Seven people belonging to a particular community were killed and 14 others injured in twin terror attacks in Dhangri on January 1. While five people died in the firing by terrorists, two children -- aged four and 16 -- lost their lives in an IED blast the next morning.

Among the dead were two young brothers, a father-son duo and an ex-serviceman, who were the only breadwinners of their families.

Saroj Bala (58) is shell shocked and the only survivor in the family after her two sons -- Deepak Sharma (27) and Prince Sharma (21) -- died in the attack. Her husband Rajinder Sharma had died of a serious ailment four years ago.

Pritam Lal (55) and his 31-year-old son Shishu Pal, who were working as labourers to earn their livelihood, were killed by terrorists inside their house.

"I was cooking dinner for the family when the terrorists started firing in the village. They asked for identity cards and pushed me and my minor children -- a son and a daughter -- into a store room before firing on them," Shishu Pal's widow Neeta Devi told PTI.