Thackeray-KCR meet: The fightback begins

This could be the kick-starting of a grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Not known for a previous rapport, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met today over lunch at the latter's residence and set themselves on a course that could alter the future of the nation once again.

Now declaring themselves brothers-in-arms, they pulled no punches as they took on the BJP openly declaring they will no longer stand for the misuse of central agencies against opposition parties, creating disharmony among people, framing and fixing rivals and generally rendering the atmosphere in the country unpalatable.

“This is not what Hindutva means. This is not Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Hinduism. Hindutva does not mean the politics of revenge,” said Thackeray who, of late, has been attempting to redefine the Shiv Sena's Hindutva as all-encompassing, non-violent and distinct from the BJP's Hindutva.