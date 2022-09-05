Thank the dogs for keeping you safe and moving

With 60 lakh people using the suburban local trains daily and a large number of long-distance trains originating from the Mumbai division of Central Railways, safety and security are among the highest concerns. Railway officials concede that while the stress levels are unrelenting, they are increasingly relying on the dog squad to sniff out explosives and contraband.

The reasons are many. Explosive Detection Machines (EDM) are expensive and cost around Rs 10-12 lakh each. In contrast, dogs are more cost effective and are all available at less than one lakh rupees each. The most expensive of them, Dobermanns, cost the Railways about one lakh rupees while Labradors and Belgian Malinois cost even less.

While recurring cost of feeding the dogs, training them and keeping them in airconditioned comfort is considerably higher, there are other advantages that dogs have over machines. The EDM is cumbersome and time-consuming, requiring passengers to open suspicious luggage. Dogs can sniff out explosives without passengers having to open their luggage.