The 21st ITA awards all set to take place this March
Awards ceremonies are an integral part of any artist, production team, and crew members of the movie and television industry as these ceremonies celebrate their hard work, creativity, and achievements. And when it comes to television awards, the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards) is the holy grail for the Indian television fraternity.
Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan with their vision to celebrate the Indian television fraternity had started the ITA awards in 2001. They wanted to celebrate the excellence and growth the Indian television industry has shown over the past two decades. And it will continue to honour the excellence of Indian television in its latest edition to be held next month, i.e., March. The award ceremony is expected to be full of celebration, entertainment and drama, something Indian television has mastered.
Anu Ranjan, the president of the ITA Awards said, "We are super excited for the next month. It's a yearly event, so we want to give it our best to make it a memorable evening for everyone involved in it. Especially, I want to thank our audience, who had been the backbone and the biggest inspiration behind this award ceremony. It's their love that has helped our TV industry grow so big. I want to invite all of you to join us for the evening with your families and have a great time."
The power couple was enthralled and excited for the awards and why not! It is being highly anticipated, and has a lot of novelty associated with it.