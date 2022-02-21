The actions of ECI- Free, Fair, Unfair?

What appear like violations of the R.P. Act and the Model Code of Conduct seem permitted by the ECI. While some violations are punishable with imprisonment, the ECI is known to avoid taking the drastic step. But is it time for it to change the code and crack the whip is the question.

The Commission needs to act to restore people’s faith in its impartiality and in free and fair elections. Here are a few more instances during this month’s campaigning and polling, that raise uncomfortable questions: