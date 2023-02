Airports: From Zero to Seven

In 2006, the UPA government awarded concessions to the GMR and GVK groups to operate Delhi and Mumbai airports, respectively, for a period of 30 years. The Supreme Court upheld this privatisation on the condition that each bidder needed to partner with an experienced airport operator. Even though GMR had emerged as the top bidder in both cases, it was decided not to award both airports to the firm in the interest of competition.

In 2019, however, the rights to operate Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports were awarded to the Adani Group, which had zero experience in operating airports, for 50 years.

In December 2018, a Niti Aayog memo had argued that ‘a bidder lacking sufficient technical capacity’ could ‘jeopardise the project and compromise the quality of services the government is committed to provide’. The PPP cell of the DEA flagged that airport development projects were ‘highly capital intensive’, and involved high financial risks.

Handing over six airports to a single bidder was not advisable, the note said. The DEA note added that in case there was a ‘project failure’, there would be other capable bidders available to take on the failed projects if more bidders were allowed to operate airports.

The PMO and the Niti Aayog chairman, who headed the Empowered Group of Secretaries, however, overruled the warnings, facilitating a clean sweep of six airports by the inexperienced Adani Group. Objections from the Department of Economic Affairs and Niti Aayog that on account of the high risk in such enterprises, the earlier norm of not allowing more than two airports to a single bidder be followed were brushed aside.

In less than 24 months, the Adanis had graduated from operating a private airstrip in Mundra to being a leading player in the airport sector.

The Niti Aayog, in its assessment had agreed with many of the suggestions made by the DEA. Its note read: ‘While it is important to enlarge the spectrum of bidders through the inclusion of players from other sectors, it is also important to ensure that the quality of experience is suitable to the technical capabilities required for undertaking (the) proposed projects.’

It had also objected to the fee the operator was to pay the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on the basis of ‘per passenger’:

‘It needs to be noted that the actual payment received by the authority shall be determined by the actual passenger volume every month/year… during periods of low passenger volume, the receipts shall be adversely impacted. From the concessionaire’s perspective, on the other hand, passenger volume shall only impact part of his revenues and in a scenario where passenger volume for particular periods are low but… other aeronautical revenues are high, the authority shall lose out on the portion of non-passenger related revenues.’

None of the recommendations made by either the DEA or the Niti Aayog were included in the bid documents. Is more proof needed to show how the Group was favoured?