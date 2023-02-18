The Adani Saga: Scandal, Conspiracy or a Non-story?

The question is why. Because it is truly puzzling. The second-richest man in the world is (or was) Indian, having written a rags-to-riches story rivalling that of the great Dhirubhai Ambani. Why did the men and women entrusted by ordinary Indians to invest their savings not put their money behind him? Second, his business is in infrastructure: ports, airports, energy, mining and so on. Meaning that he was doing ‘development’ in the way this government understands the term. There were and are real assets on the ground behind the business. This is not a business of diamonds or things that few understand. It is, or was assumed to be, a solid thing. Lastly, Mr Adani is famously close to our prime minister. It is in the latter’s reign that he has risen to the place he has. Whichever side of the fence one is on, it cannot be denied that the protection of a strong leader ensured that Adani’s businesses did not have to contend with the sort of harassment that has become routine for the rest of us. All in all there was nothing stopping the Adani group from conquest assuming that it did the job well.

Now let us look at the second facet of this conundrum—the reaction or non-reaction of the State. By ‘State’ I mean the collective: the government, its agencies, the judiciary, the regulatory system. The only significant action came not from any of these but from the market: the money bolted. The traders, punters and brokers, presumably many, if not most, from the same community as Mr. Adani (and me) and highly nationalistic as we know they can be, saw something in the Hindenburg report that the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and other central bodies did not. (For a moment, let us assume they are really independent and not being ordered around by the PMO and Amit Shah).