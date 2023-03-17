The Adani Saga: Brothers-In-Arms?

The Adani Group has repeatedly brushed aside questions about Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani’s brother, claiming that he is not involved with the Adani Group in any management or decision-making capacity and that he is not a related party.

The Adani Group had announced on 16 September 2022 that ‘the Adani Family, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, had successfully completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd’. It has been reported that a SEBI filing stated, ‘the ultimate beneficial ownership of the Acquirer is held by Mr. Vinod Shantilal Adani and Mrs. Ranjanben Vinod Adani.’

If Vinod Adani is not a part of the Adani Group, how have Adani Enterprises executives become senior managers at Ambuja Cements and ACC? Why does the Competition Commission of India assert that Endeavour ‘belongs to the Adani Group’?