The Adani Saga: Questions from Drones to Ports that the PM must Answer

Is it prudent, from a national security perspective, to allow a firm facing serious accusations of money laundering and round-tripping via offshore shell companies to dominate a strategic sector like ports?

The Adani Group today controls 13 ports and terminals. It is no surprise that this growth trajectory has accelerated since 2014. In addition to the Mundra port in Gujarat, recent acquisitions include Dhamra port, Odisha (2015), Kattupalli port, Tamil Nadu (2018), Krishnapatnam port, Andhra Pradesh (2020), Gangavaram port, Andhra Pradesh (2021), Dighi port, Maharashtra (2021).

There is a clear strategy at work: Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha account for 93 per cent of the overseas cargo traffic from India’s ‘non-major ports’. Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram are the largest private ports in the south.