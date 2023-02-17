The Adani Saga: SC rejects govt's ‘sealed cover’ suggestions on expert panel, pitches for transparency

Calling for full transparency, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept the Center's suggestions on a panel of experts to strengthen regulatory measures for the stock market following the share price crash in the Adani Group stocks.

Stating that the SC wants to have complete transparency, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala observed, "We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency".

The apex court stated that “true facts” should come out from the expert panel without impacting stock markets.

"If you're not intending us to disclose the names then trust us to appoint our own independent persons," said the CJI.