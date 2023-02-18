The Adani Saga: With global ambitions, Mr Adani, come global standards

Embattled industrialist Gautam Adani says the Hindenburg allegations of fraud against him are an attack on India. Likewise, the Union government has labelled the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi and his role in the Gujarat 2002 riots a product of the colonial mindset and an attack on the Indian nation. Adani wouldn’t have dared equate himself with the nation, as indeed Modi has done, unless he was certain of Modi’s support on this.

Modi and Adani see themselves, and each other, as embodiments of the nation. In their reckoning, the Modi-Adani alliance, which sits at the heart of the corporate-Hindutva alliance, is the nation. The fortunes of the nation, it follows from that premise, requires Modi to remain politically supreme and Adani to flourish in the economic realm. This construct of the nation cannot afford a deviation from this paradigm.