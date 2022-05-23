The architecture of Rauza-e-Munawwara (Taj Mahal) also tells a tale

Islamic laws are very specific regarding the rituals before burial, the burial itself and the grave. It is preferable that burial should ideally be done within 24 hours of death. The first of the funerary rituals is the ceremonial bath (ghusl) followed by the shrouding of the body in a simple white cloth (kafan), funeral prayers and then the lowering in the grave. The grave is perpendicular to the direction of the Qibla so that the body, placed in the grave lying on its right side, faces the Qibla.

Though simple, unmarked graves are indicated, many did build memorials with a cenotaph on top as a replica of the grave.

As the soul needs prayers for an easy journey into the hereafter, mosques were built next to it for prayers and recitation of the Quran, which could be consecrated for deliverance of the dead person’s soul.

The body is buried but it is the soul that is important for on the Day of Resurrection it will be called for judgment. Taking this as the cue, elaborate mausoleums were built over simple mud graves, housed underground in the edifice.

Some mausoleums could be simple with just an enclosure around them like Princess Jahanara and some as elaborate as her mother’s in Agra.

When Shah Jahan ordered the construction of the Taj Mahal it was in accordance to the chronogram taken out by Bebadal Khan, Jaaye-i-Mumtaz Mahal jannat bad (May the abode of Mumtaz Mahal be paradise).”

This gave the Hijri Date of 1040 AH.

Paradisical tombs weren’t unknown to Shah Jahan since Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi and Itmad-ud Daula tomb in Agra itself were built on paradisical themes set in Charbagh gardens.

A huge white marble mausoleum was planned which was called Rauza-e Munawwara The Illumined Tomb) and even Rauza-e Mutahaira (The Purified Tomb). The word Taj Mahal is a corruption of the name of Mumtaz Mahal and the local name Taj Bibi ka Rauza and it stuck.