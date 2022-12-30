Mallika Sarabhai: The arts are an extremely powerful sweet pill to swallow some bitter truths

You mentioned depths, when you reached those depths—what were some of the illuminations from that time?

Two or three things. One was that my performance skills were the best language for my activism and what I wanted to say about everyone’s need to have equal rights on this earth. The need for justice, alerting people against exploitation, cruelty, wanting an equal space for all communities, all castes, all genders. So that was one revelation. That I have in my body and my talent the greatest languages to alert people to all this. The second was that what I wanted to say was important. Whether people thought I looked great or not or was a good actress or not, or sang well or not, was unimportant. And that was a huge liberation. I’ll give you one example. I had learnt Hindustani music since I was about 7 years old. I got a gold medal in Hindustani singing in SSC. When I joined films at the age of 16, I was told that I had a voice that was too husky and very manly. And so, I never sang in public. Just after I came out of Brook’s Mahabharata, I was forced to birth my own piece because I wanted to say things that no dramaturge or scriptwriter could understand. The piece was called ‘Shakti – The Power of Women’ where I wanted to reinterpret Meera as a rebel. People see Meera as a bhakta but a greater rebel in the 15th century didn’t exist. She broke every convention. She broke everything that a Rajasthani princess was supposed to do. She broke everything that a woman was allowed to do. But that is not an aspect of her that patriarchy allows us to highlight. I said to myself, “How can I do Meera and not sing?” And I remember long conversations with myself, saying, “Mallika, what is more important to you? That people call you a fabulous singer, or that people are convinced that Meera was a rebel?” That is when I was actually able to break that thing, by saying to myself that none of us knew whether Meera even sang in sur. She sang and people followed her. Besur gaati thhi, achhi awaaz thhi, gandi awaaz thhi, kaunse raag mein gaati thhi—those are not important. Her words remain. So whether people say awaaz acchi hai ya nahi is completely irrelevant. That was another major turning point. And I have followed that. I do cartwheels on stage, I learnt kalarippayattu to do ‘Rani of Jhansi’. [I received] one of the greatest compliments when I was in America, doing ‘Sita’s Daughters’—a story called ‘The One-eyed Monkey’. In which a one-eyed female monkey is watching the whole Gautami story, how Gautami’s husband goes out, and Indra comes and rapes her and goes away and when the husband comes [back] he sees that she has been raped and he calls Vishnu, and says “I want justice”. So Vishnu gets Indra to do an Ashwamedha yagna and offer salutations to the husband, and nobody thinks about the wife who has been raped. And so, the story is about this one-eyed monkey saying, “Has justice changed in these 3500 years?” Yeh Indra free ho gaya, usne yagna kar diya, husband ko uski ego mil gayi, aur jiske saath yeh hua thha, woh toh wahi ki wahi reh gayi. It’s a comical story, and I do it in a very comical way. And [I remember] a woman in the audience said to her teenage daughter, “Darling, here is a beautiful woman, who isn’t afraid of looking ugly and stupid.” That to me was a huge compliment. When one can risk that [need] to look my best all the time. Yes, I like looking my best, but I don’t have to, if to tell a story I have to do something that is ugly or makes me look stupid or foolish, as long as the story is being told, as long as I am transmitting that and the rasika is receiving it—then I have succeeded. That is what is important. After all, what I’m trying to do is to communicate ideas.