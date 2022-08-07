The battle for India's financial capital Mumbai intensifies

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recently said that if Marwaris and Gujaratis were to leave Mumbai, the city would no longer remain the financial capital of India. He later apologised, but Maharashtrians are neither amused nor appeased by the apology. Who wants Marwaris and Gujaratis to leave Mumbai, they ask, and why did the Governor make such a statement out of the blue?

While Koshyari has a well-earned reputation for shooting first and thinking later, and acting in ways hard to defend constitutionally (recall the 80-hour government of Devendra Fadnavis, sworn in hurriedly, the Governor sitting over the Speaker’s election, not allowing nominations to the Legislative Council etc.), many see a method in this apparent madness. Why else would the Governor publicly question the greatness of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or publicly make fun of another icon, India’s first woman teacher Savitribai Phule, for getting married when she was still a child?

“Those statements would not have been made if they weren’t meant to be made,” insists Raju Parulekar, veteran television journalist from Mumbai. Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, concurs: “Governors don’t deliver extempore speeches or make political statements and crack loose jokes,” he points out. Any local bureaucrat at the Raj Bhavan, they both point out, would have alerted the Governor that his statements would hurt public sentiment.

Charu Satam, who has been media advisor to several political leaders in the state, believes the top BJP leadership has been testing the waters. “I’d say the break-up of the Shiv Sena also bears a [link] to the Governor’s statement. Both the Shiv Sena groups are weak and vulnerable today. Had this rebellion not happened, Shiv Sena would have hit the streets by now and the Governor would have had to leave Mumbai,” he says.

Many Maharashtrians believe Mumbai is a “bleeding wound” in the side of Gujaratis who feel aggrieved that the city is the state capital of Maharashtra and not of Gujarat; especially since they believe Gujaratis established the city as the financial capital of India.