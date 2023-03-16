The Battle for the Shakhas

Nobody knows when the long-overdue elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held, or indeed whether the election will even be held in the near future. The interested parties seem indifferent to a field test before the next general election, which some political observers anticipate may be advanced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had done in 2004.

Tension between the rival factions of the Shiv Sena—the splinter group of Eknath Shinde and the ones that stayed on with Uddhav Thackeray—is palpable on the streets of Mumbai, and the city is apprehensive that the stray clashes between these cohorts, reported from Byculla and Thane for possession of Shiv Sena ‘shakhas’ (local offices) might escalate into a full-blown confrontation. In Mumbai alone there are 237 such shakhas, corresponding to the 227 wards of the BMC. There are many more in Greater Metropolitan Mumbai, which includes Kalyan and Thane, while in the rest of the state, the number is estimated to be around 10,000.