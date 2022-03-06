The ‘Black Magic Women’ of Assam

Moushumi Kandali in her collection of short stories, 'The Black Magic Women', captures the struggle of her characters to retain their inherent 'Assameseness' as they try to assimilate. The title story, "Black Magic Women", is about how mainstream India perceives Assamese women, as women with powers of the art of seduction and black magic, and how they are made to endure social discrimination that can range from racial slurs to physical abuse. Juxtaposing two different eras, it is a historic-fictional re-telling of gender bias chronicled in the early 19th-century colonial reportage by a British officer.

The stories range from racial discrimination to politics in the entertainment industry, from sexual harassment to the existential and ideological dilemma of the late eighties. Using a generous sprinkle of fable, myth, and various metaphors, they deliver a powerful punch to the reader.