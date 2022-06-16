The Bluff, The Bluster & The Lies

The Government, a section of the media and central agencies have been making a series of allegations involving National Herald, its publisher The Associated Journals Ltd. and the holding company Young Indian. The allegations are repeated so brazenly, so often and with such confidence by BJP spokespersons on TV channels that one wonders if an investigation is even necessary.

Indeed, the Government of India has all the facts, all the annual filings and financial statements of both AJL and Young Indian. It tracks or at least can potentially track all transactions. But despite the allegations, curiously, there is no FIR against anyone yet–not against AJL, not against Young Indian, not against Sonia Gandhi and not against Rahul Gandhi or any other shareholder or director of AJL or Young Indian either.

Selective leaks from the Government and central agencies this week in the media sought to malign Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on three baseless points. Even as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to answer questions, BJP spokespersons and the BJP-friendly media worked overtime to allege the following:

1. Young Indian, a charitable company, has somehow taken over the properties of The Associated Journals Limited, founded in 1937

2. That Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, all of them shareholders of Young Indian (there are others), now own AJL properties worth Rs 2000 crores

3. ED is investigating illegal transfer of funds from AJL to Young Indian and probable money laundering.

Sufficient confusion was also created on the surrender of the original registration for Income Tax exemption in 2016 by Young Indian, subsequent to amendments in the Income Tax Act brought in specifically by the BJP Government in 2015. Young Indian surrendered the registration because it did not have significant surpluses at the time to do any charity.

The massive security arrangements in Delhi, denying permission to Congress workers to take out a peaceful procession, restraining and arresting Congress leaders, manhandling them etc. culminating in the police storming into the Congress Headquarters on Wednesday, were clearly orchestrated to create a hype over the controversy.

It is therefore imperative to state categorically that

1. The Associated Journals Ltd continues to be in possession of all its properties. Young Indian neither owns nor controls AJL’s properties.

2. Contrary to the fake narrative being spread deliberately by BJP that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a shareholder/director of Young Indian, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is neither a shareholder nor a director in Young Indian or The Associated Journals Limited.

3. No shareholder or director of Young Indian has taken a paisa from AJL or Young Indian by way of salary, rent, expenses, allowances, sitting fees, dividend, transfer of immovable property or any other mode at any time between its inception in 2010 and now.

4. Young Indian, being a Section 25 charitable not-for-profit company, cannot even upon closure or winding up transfer any immovable property or share to individuals or company other than another Section 25 charitable not-for-profit company. It cannot also declare any dividend.

Since there has been no monetary transaction between AJL and Young Indian and since no dividend or any other payment was made to shareholders and directors of Young Indian, the question of any money laundering does not arise.

As former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram explained, “there has to be money before it can be laundered”. To allege, therefore, that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have “fraudulently acquired property worth Rs. 2,000 crore” is false, baseless and defamatory.