The chemistry of Bharat Jodo Yatra

We’d met just once earlier during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I am from Indore and she, I learnt, is from Ujjain. We'd exchange smiles when our paths crossed. This time, soon as she spotted me, Noori Khan broke into tears.

To my surprise, my eyes moistened too. Maybe she saw in me a brother, a comrade, with whom she could share her thoughts and her pain. She is a Bharat Yatri while I’m only covering the Yatra. Strain and exhaustion were writ large on her face, and she had a bandaged toe.

When she spoke, it was plain that she was homesick. But she said she’d keep walking and resist the temptation to steal a quick visit home when the Yatra passes through Ujjain. Her children, Sofia and Raihan, will no doubt want her to spend some time at home, but she can’t afford it, she says; it’ll weaken her resolve to walk all the way up to Kashmir.

The body aches in the evening and often it is painful to even shift the legs, she confides. Some nails on the feet have come off. But it all seems like a dream, she says, as if she were taking part in history as it unfolds. ‘I feel like I’m on Gandhi’s Dandi march’.

It was exhilarating, she admits, to be greeted by thousands of people, smiling and waving at the Yatris. ‘We do not speak each other’s language but their eyes convey so much affection that we don’t seem to need words.’ The political tide is turning, she gushes. Kamal Nath will again become chief minister in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will return to power at the Centre.

Predictable perhaps, coming from a Congress worker and a Bharat Yatri. But the autorickshaw driver in Kollam too echoes her faith. When he learnt that I was covering the Bharat Yatra, he said in his broken Hindi: “Sir, Modi jayega aur ab Rahulji aayega.”