The Civil in ‘Civil Disobedience’

Some key distinctions in Gandhi’s modes of defiance are often inadequately understood. ‘Non-cooperation’ involved voluntary withdrawal from association with the colonial government. As Gandhi argued: ‘It is as amazing as it is humiliating that less than one hundred thousand white men should be able to rule three hundred and fifteen million Indians. They do so somewhat undoubtedly by force but more by securing our cooperation in a thousand ways… They want India’s billions, and they want India’s manpower for their imperialistic greed.’ (Young India, 22 September 1920). A person may refuse cooperation at any time and non-cooperation per se entails no legal transgression. Yet it had the potential to paralyse the government. In March 1921, Gandhi declared: ‘The problem before us... is one of opposing our will to that of the will of the Government, in other words to withdraw our cooperation from it. If we are united in purpose, the Government must obey our will or retire.’ (Young India, 30 March 1921).

‘Civil Disobedience’, as envisaged by Gandhi, was distinct from non-cooperation; it involved defiance of specific laws or actions. In the 1920s, civil disobedience was contemplated at Bardoli in west India, Guntur in south India, and a few other places, in addition to the all-India non-cooperation programme. Gandhi would lay down rigorous conditions for people in areas where civil disobedience was planned. As resistance intensified in the 1920s, Gandhi expected some districts in Andhra and Gujarat to play an active role as arenas of struggle. He would receive requests to visit various parts of Gujarat, for example, but would tour them depending on his assessment of their readiness for struggle. In October 1921, he specified his conditions: