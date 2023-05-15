The Death Row Obsession

Of the 110 death penalty cases that reached the Supreme Court between 2016 and 2022, the Court upheld ‘under 4 per cent’, reveals the latest annual edition of ‘Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics Report’, published by Project 39A at the National Law University, Delhi.

At the end of 2022, there were 539 Indians on death row, a 40 per cent jump since 2015, and the lower courts sentenced 166 accused to death, the highest in a single year since the turn of the century.

While there is strong support for the death penalty among the people, and India was among the 37 countries that opposed a UN resolution in December 2022 seeking a moratorium on the death penalty (125 countries supported the resolution), there is no evidence that it is an effective deterrent. For example, more than half the death sentences pronounced by trial courts in 2022 were for sexual violence, including 47 for rape and murder, but there has been no decline in this crime, with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recording an average 30,000 or so reported cases of rape every year.